Parkinson’s sleep issues
Dr. Sanjay Yathiraj, board-certified neurologist, will discuss “Parkinson’s Disease — Sleep Issues and Fatigue” Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-noon at Manatee Technical College, 6305 East State Road 70, Bradenton. Also, Ericka Roush will talk about the University of Florida Brain Donation Program.
The event is part of the 2019 Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s. It is free and open to those with Parkinson’s, their care partners, the medical community and the public with registration required. Contact Senior Care Advisor Cindy Underwood at cindy@neurochallenge.org or call 941-926-6413, ext. 200.
