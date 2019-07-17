‘Ethel Waters’ show extended
Due to popular demand, “Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow” has been held over through Saturday, Aug. 10, in FST’s Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets range from $29 to 39 and are on sale by calling 941-366-9000 or at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
START fundraiser
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) will hold a Happy Hour and Housewarming Party to benefit Our Mother’s House Wednesday, July 17; come and go anytime between 4 and 6 p.m., at Dockside Waterfront Grill, 509 North Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Cost is $18.50, cash or check only, payable to Our Mother’s House. A prepaid ticket allows you to enjoy a hearty appetizer buffet and one drink. Happy hour cash bar available. Ticket holders must bring a housewarming gift for OMH. Email startofsc@gmail.com for the wish list and more information.
Ringling brings the world to museum
Elizabeth Doud, curator of Performance Currie-Kohlman, and Assistant Performance Producer Sonja Shea will give a presentation on the Art of Performance season at The Ringling. Performers will be from all over the world in the coming months. Meet the staff and share the excitement and inspiration of live contemporary performance coming to the Ringling.
The program will be Thursday, July 18, 6-7 p.m. in the Historic Asolo Theater located in the museum’s visitor center, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, across from the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. A reception follows.
Tickets are free but space is limited, so advance reservations are a must. Tickets are available online at Ringling.org or by calling 941-358-3180. The program includes Art After 5 admission.
