SVCA meets
An open meeting of South Venice Civic Association, 720 Alligator Drive, South Venice Beach, will be 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at SVCA.
Teresa Good, park naturalist at Shamrock Park, and Sharon Johnson of South Venice Garden Club will speak. Refreshments will be served.
For more details, call 941-493-0006, contact SVCA board member Maureen Holland, maureenholland@comcast.net, or Linda Fisher, info@southvenicebeach.org. Visit: southvenicebeach.org.
Caregiving Place open house
Senior Friendship Center’s Living Room, 2350 Scenic Drive, will host a “Renovation Celebration” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, to celebrate recent improvements to the Adult Day Services at The Caregiving Place.
SFC offers the “Living Room” adult day service program and “Caregiving Place,” a caregiver resource center. The programs serve adults with dementia-related diseases and medical challenges who would benefit from purposeful programming.
There will be speakers, donor recognition, and light bites. The public invited to attend take a tour during the celebration. For more details, call 941-556-3268.
SFF Cinematheque
At 6 p.m. Saturday, “The Great Dictator” (1940) will be shown at 500 Talevast Road, No. 105, (near SRQ Airport) Sarasota, as part of Sarasota Film Festival’s Cinematheque program. This is an American political satire comedy-drama film written, directed, produced, scored by, and starring British comedian Charlie Chaplin,
Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 SFF members/students. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. Visit sarasotafilmfestival.com/cinematheque.
