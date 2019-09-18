Bishop Museum
free entry
As a Smithsonian affiliate, the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10St W, Bradenton, is participating in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 21 — a day that allows guests to visit select museums nationwide for free.
Events include special activities and live presentations about manatees, and live star talks in The Planetarium throughout the day.
Tickets are available for a free download at smithsonian.com/museumday.
Venice Museum exhibit
The Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports, opens on Oct. 7. The exhibit features information and artifacts regarding various sporting activities in Venice from the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams. There will be a sneak preview from 5- 7 p.m. Oct. 4 prior to the homecoming football game at Venice High.
