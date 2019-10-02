Parkinson’s talk
Two Parkinson’s disease specialists will speak about Parkinson’s disease from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 12 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Event is free.
Mary Spremulli, owner and founder of Voice Aerobics, will present “Addressing Swallowing Challenges in Parkinson’s Disease.” Dr. London Butterfield, a neuropsychologist with St. Anthony’s Hospital BayCare Medical Group, will present “Tools for Enhancing Cognitive Fitness and Memory.”
Event is open to members of the Parkinson’s community, health care professionals, and the public. Advance registration is required at www.neurochallenge.org. Contact Chelsea Dooley at chelsea@neurochallenge.org or 941-926-6413, ext. 300.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m., Oct. 13, for Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice meeting, at 5:15 p.m. (dinner at 6), Oct. 15 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, Hibiscus Room, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. The public is invited to attend. Program features Karen Helmick-Taylor, a Division I track and field/cross country coach and professor of exercise physiology/wellness. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal).
Cancel by phone at 941-493-0014 or email morinac@gmail.com by 5 p.m., Oct. 13, or you will be charged for your reservation. Reservations required. Go to: bpvev.org.
Mac Users Group
Englewood Area Macintosh User Group meets from 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday, at Elsie Quirk Public Library, Englewood (second floor).
President Tom Vandenberg will present iCloud Sign Out and other iCloud features, followed by Q & A about Apple products: iMacs; iPads; iPods; Apple TV; and iPhones. Visit: Eamug.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.