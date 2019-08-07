Peace Project
Venice Peace Project recently moved its meeting place and now holds meditation the second Thursday of every month (Aug. 8) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
Luau at Friendship Center
Venice Friendship Center will host its annual luau Aug. 9, 1-3 p.m., at 2350 Scenic Drive. Al Pierce and the Let’s Do It Band will play music; Betty Jean and the Keoki Hula Walea Dancers will perform at 2 p.m.
Refreshments will be served; beverages available costing between $1 and $3. There will be raffles and lots of laughs. Wear your tropical outfit. Entry fee is $3 for members, $8 for nonmembers, at the door.
Call 941-584-0052, email ebird@friendshipcenters.org, visit friendship centers.org.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, to be held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at a new location, Plantation Golf & Country Club, Hibiscus Room, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. The public is invited to attend for the program featuring Fran Valencic, social columnist with the Venice Gondolier Sun. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by June 15. Reservations required. Go to: bpvev.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.