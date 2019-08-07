Peace Project

Venice Peace Project recently moved its meeting place and now holds meditation the second Thursday of every month (Aug. 8) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.

Luau at Friendship Center

Venice Friendship Center will host its annual luau Aug. 9, 1-3 p.m., at 2350 Scenic Drive. Al Pierce and the Let’s Do It Band will play music; Betty Jean and the Keoki Hula Walea Dancers will perform at 2 p.m.

Refreshments will be served; beverages available costing between $1 and $3. There will be raffles and lots of laughs. Wear your tropical outfit. Entry fee is $3 for members, $8 for nonmembers, at the door.

Call 941-584-0052, email ebird@friendshipcenters.org, visit friendship centers.org.

BPW meets

RSVP by 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, to be held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at a new location, Plantation Golf & Country Club, Hibiscus Room, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. The public is invited to attend for the program featuring Fran Valencic, social columnist with the Venice Gondolier Sun. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by June 15. Reservations required. Go to: bpvev.org.

