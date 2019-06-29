Concert at CoolToday Park
The ultimate Guns N’ Roses tribute “Appetite for Destruction” will perform live at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar Saturday, June 29, 7:30 p.m., presented by Bud Light.
General admission $5, free to season ticket holders. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Register now for aactWorldFest
The next aactWORLDFEST will be June 22-27, 2020. Interested theatergoers can register early by this Sunday, June 23, and receive a discount. While at the American Association of Community Theatre Festival in Gettysburg, Penn. recently, Venice Theatre opened registration for aactWORLDFEST 2020. A few theater lovers registered a year in advance and were rewarded with an early bird discount. You can too. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: venicestage.com.
Improv Fest tickets available
Florida Studio Theatre (FST), 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, announces the sale of single tickets for its 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival running July 12 and 13. Many will travel to FST to see some of the world’s best improvisers from across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The festival presents 27 performances by over 90 artists in just 48 hours.
Single tickets range $8-$10 except headliner “Quartet” is $25. Call 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatre.org.
START fundraiser
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) will hold a Happy Hour and Housewarming Party to benefit Our Mother’s House Wednesday, July 17, come and go anytime between 4-6 p.m., at Dockside Waterfront Grill, 509 North Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Cost: $18.50, cash or check only, payable to Our Mother’s House. Prepaid ticket allows you to enjoy hearty appetizer buffet and one drink. Happy Hour cash bar available. Ticket holders must bring a housewarming gift for OMH. Email startofsc@gmail.com for wish list and more information.
