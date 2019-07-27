At Zebra Lounge
George DeJong, longtime keyboard player with Herman’s Hermits, will play piano 7:30 - 10 p.m. at the Zebra Lounge & Piano Bar, 217 Miami Ave. W., Venice, Tuesday, July 30.
Bluegrass Bash
Heartland Bluegrass Bash will be today in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, located on US Hwy 17 seven miles north of Arcadia, Florida. Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Call 941-467-2051, Email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: heartlandbluegrass.org.
Family Fun Day
The free Family Fun Day is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today, at Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. There will be arts and crafts, face painting, food and drinks. Call 941-485-7136. Visit veniceartcenter.com.
Leadership seminar
Distinguished author and human resources professional Margaret “Peg” Beck will host a leadership development seminar at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Wednesday, July 31, 3-4:30 p.m. at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. The free and open to the public seminar, “Passport for Leadership Success,” will be held in the Library and Learning Center, Room 143. All attendees will receive a certificate of participation. RSVP by July 29 to PresidentsOffice@SCF.edu.
Online tax prep course
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will offer a review course to help tax preparers pass the Enrolled Agent (EA) examination. The EA Review course, which is conducted live during weekly online sessions, costs $1,100 and includes course materials. Registration is available at SCF.edu/CCDEnroll. For more details, contact Lee Kotwicki at 941-363-7218 or KotwicL@SCF.edu.
‘Ethel Waters’ show extended
Due to popular demand, “Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow” has been held over through Saturday, Aug. 10, in FST’s Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets range from $29-39 and are on sale by calling 941-366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
