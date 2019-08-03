SFF Cinematheque

The Sarasota Film Festival is organizing curated screenings of classic American and foreign films through its Cinematheque program. Each screening is preceded by an introduction from a film historian and followed by a Q&A.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. “Double Indemnity,” a 1944 film noir thriller starring Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray will be shown at 500 Talevast Road, #105, (near SRQ Airport) Sarasota.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 SFF members/students. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. Visit sarasotafilmfestival.com/cinematheque.

Cultural Campus fundraiser

Guest Bartending Night, Monday, Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m., at Cafe Venice, 101 W. Venice Ave. Join the Venice Cultural Campus — Venice Art Center, Venice Library, Venice Community Center, and Venice Museum & Archives — as it mixes you a fun juice box drink for a good cause. All tips go to All Faiths Food Bank, and we are also accepting donations of jars of peanut butter and jelly.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments