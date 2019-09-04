Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center (WRC) invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: NAMISarasotaCounty.org.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).
Venice Museum & Archives
Venice Museum & Archives is closed for maintenance in August and will reopen Sept. 3.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary, serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting U.S. Coast Guard missions.
The nonmilitary Auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Peace Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership up to singers of every age, background, gender, race, sexual orientation, political opinion and spiritual belief.
“Every person who loves to harmonize has a place in our family,” says a Society letter.
For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
Hearing Loss Association
Hearing Loss Association members and guests are always welcome at meetings; no RSVP required. For more details, visit hlas.org.
Military college entry exams
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a saving of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.
For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers exciting, free-form spontaneous fun Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion.
Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; in person, by calling 941-366-9000; or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
Barbershop singers wanted
The Venice Gondolier Barbershop Chorus is actively seeking new or experienced barbershop singers. You will enjoy great harmony, singing, and fun atmosphere. The chorus meets every Monday evening at 6:15 p.m. at Lakeside Lutheran Church, 2401 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Drop in or call Bill Tedrow at 941-445-0230.
CodeRED
Residents, year-round and seasonal, are encouraged to register for the CodeRED alert notification system. It allows residents to receive calls, email alerts or text messages about events that could affect their neighborhood and help protect their family or property. Alerts include water or sewer interruptions, missing person alerts, major traffic detours and severe weather warnings. Call 941-861-5000.
To register, enter your first and last name, physical address and primary phone numbers at: scgov.net/codered.
Veteran Wellness Clinics
Veterans Wellness Clinics (VWC) are held at American Legion Post 159, 1700 E. Venice Ave., Venice, the last Tuesday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteer practitioners sought in areas of acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD and hearing testing, ear wax removal and more.
Contact Diane Wedge at: dianewedge.vwc@gmail.com. Provide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
Walking group
The Saturday Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. at Legacy Park near the Venice Train Station (it formerly met at Volunteer Park on the island of Venice) and completes up to a 2.5-mile walk on Venetian Waterway Park at your own pace. All are welcome. Call 941-412-1620.
Veterans’ stories
Don Moore, a correspondent for Sun newspapers, which includes the Venice Gondolier Sun, writes about area veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact donmoore39@gmail.com.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228.
Venice Art Center courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a course selection guide that offers over 460 classes given by 61 instructors (12 new instructors). For details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Pickleball
Pickleball is at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., Beginner; 5-8 p.m. Open Play/Social Play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call: 941-861-5000.
Walking club
The Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9-10 a.m. (except holidays); public is welcome.
Exercise in a cool, safe place while listening to music and chatting with fellow walkers. No fee; walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Our Mother’s House needs donations
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities can always use donations of laundry detergent, diapers and cleaning supplies for the moms and children. Call Joyce Scott, program director, at 941-485-6264.
Donate life
LifeLink is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. Contact LifeLink of Florida for more information on organ and tissue donation, 800-262-5775.
To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit: donatelifeflorida.org or lifelinkfoundation.org.
Habitat seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed to work in the Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County ReStore Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; flexible times and hours. Call 941-493-6606; visit: habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Joey O photo display
Photographic works on canvas by Joseph John Orchulli II, a.k.a. Joey O, are on display at The Cottage Art Gallery in Nokomis. Visit: joeyomusic.com.
