‘Speakeasy’ Habitat benefit
Save the date for Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County’s “A Night at the Speakeasy,” fundraising gala set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. The goal of this 1920s-themed night is to build a home for a local family in need. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.
Tickets: $125 each. Contact Christina McCauley: cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org; call: 941-493-6606, ext. 227; visit: habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Craft festival
Craft Endeavors will hold the 11th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival Labor Day weekend, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, on Miami Avenue. Free admission. For more information, call 813-962-0388; visit: artfestival.com.
SFF Cinematheque
On Saturday, at 6 p.m. “2001: A Space Odyssey” will be shown at 500 Talevast Road, #105, (near SRQ Airport) Sarasota, as part of Sarasota Film Festival’s Cinematheque program.
Often considered the best sci-fi movie ever made, it tells the story of how after discovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, mankind sets off on a quest to find its origins with help from the intelligent supercomputer H.A.L. 9000.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 SFF members/students. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. Visit sarasotafilmfestival.com/cinematheque.
Labor Day Bash
The Sons of the American Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave., will host a Labor Day Bash 1-4 p.m. Sept. 2, featuring local band Bandana.
Tickets: $15 for BBQ Chicken Dinner/Dancing; tickets are available at the American Legion office and bar for the Chicken BBQ. There is a $6 cover charge for the band only from 2 to 5 p.m. (band tickets available at door only). Proceeds benefit veterans and local charities, including Venice Special Olympics and John Hopkins Children Hospital for cancer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.