Republican Club meets

The Republican Club will meet July 10 at Venice Gardens Civic Assoc., 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 a.m. Sharon Roush, president of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, is the guest speaker. The community is invited. The club meets on the second Wednesday monthly. Contact: Matt Soldano 401-792-8132.

Play in the Park

Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is Play in the Park Day at CoolToday Park. A fun day for the whole family to explore the ballpark, enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball, cornhole; kids 12 and under can run the bases. This event is free to the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments