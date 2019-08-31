Craft festival

Craft Endeavors will hold the 11th Annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival Labor Day weekend, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., today and 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sunday, on Miami Avenue. Free admission. For more information, call 813-962-0388; visit: artfestival.com.

SFF Cinematheque

On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. “2001: A Space Odyssey” will be shown at 500 Talevast Road, #105, (near SRQ Airport) Sarasota, as part of Sarasota Film Festival’s Cinematheque program.

Often considered the best sci-fi movie ever made, it tells the story of how after discovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, mankind sets off on a quest to find its origins with help from the intelligent supercomputer H.A.L. 9000.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 SFF members/students. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. Visit sarasotafilmfestival.com/cinematheque.

‘Speakeasy’ Habitat benefit

Save the date for Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County’s “A Night at the Speakeasy,” fundraising gala set for 6:30 p.m., Jan. 10, at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. The goal of this 1920s-themed night is to build a home for a local family in need. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets: $125 each. Contact Christina McCauley: cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org; call: 941-493-6606, ext. 227; visit: habitatsouthsarasota.org.

Labor Day Bash

The Sons of the American Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave., will hold a Labor Day Bash 1-4 p.m., Sept. 2, featuring local band Bandana.

Tickets: $15 for BBQ Chicken Dinner/Dancing 1-4 p.m.; tickets are available at the American Legion office and bar for the Chicken BBQ. There is a $6 cover charge for the band only from 2 to 5 p.m. (band tickets available at door only). Proceeds benefit veterans and local charities, including Venice Special Olympics and John Hopkins Children Hospital for cancer.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments