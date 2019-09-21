SFF Cinematheque

At 6 p.m., today “The Big Sleep” will be shown at 500 Tallevast Road, Suite 105, Sarasota, as part of Sarasota Film Festival’s Cinematheque program. This is a film noir in which private investigator Philip Marlowe (Humphrey Bogart) is hired by Gen. Sternwood to help resolve the gambling debts of his wild young daughter, Carmen (Martha Vickers).

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 SFF members/students. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. Visit SarasotaFilmFestival.com/cinematheque.

Chorus director sought

Venetian Harmony Chorus, a women’s barbershop chorus singing four-part harmony a capella, seeks a new director. A background in barbershop music is preferred but not imperative.

Visit the chorus contact page at VenetianHarmony.com or write to P.O. Box 1133, Venice, FL 34284. Give your return address through email or regular mail to receive a candidate’s packet. Fill out the forms and return by email it or regular mail.

