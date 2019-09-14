SWAMI meets

Southwest Area Music Industry meets 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Bentley’s 1660 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.

“Lawlapalooza” featuring entertainment attorney David Wilcox. It covers legal issues for musicians and others in the music industry, plus a question and answer session. Wilcox has decades of experience representing prominent musicians. Arrive early for networking and music by Karla & John. Food, beverages available. Entry is $5 or free for SWAMI members.

Taste of Downtown Sarasota

Sarasota Opera House will open its doors for the Taste of Downtown Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, featuring culinary creations, fine wines, and craft beers from some Sarasota eateries and lounges. The event benefits Sarasota Youth Opera.

Tickets to the Taste are $75 each, available at SarasotaOpera.org, at the Box Office (61 N. Pineapple Ave.), or by calling 941-328-1300.

