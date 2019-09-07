9/11 ceremonies
The public is invited to the seventh annual 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Bring a folding chair, water and hat.
Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Barbara Vaughn, a Venice resident and chaplain with the Sarasota County Veterans Commission, will host the event. She has been involved with the 9/11 Memorial Project since its inception.
Senior Friendship Center, 2650 Scenic Drive, Venice, will hold a 25-minute 9/11 event at 2 p.m. Mayor John Holic will be there with many first responders (representatives of law enforcement, fire department, EMTs/paramedics, Coast Guard, etc.). The Venice Police Department will present the flag.
Republican Club meets
South Sarasota County Republican Club meets the second Wednesday at Venice Gardens Civic Assoc., 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 Light refreshments at 11:30 a.m. Come to be a more informed voter and ask questions; local Republican candidates will speak. Contact: Matt Soldano 401-792-8132.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, Hibiscus Room, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. The public is invited to attend for the program featuring Karla Blake, licensed insurance agent and Medicare specialist. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by Sept. 15. Dinner reservation required. Go to: bpvev.org.
Sarasota Wellness Expo
The Sarasota Wellness Expo will hold a free Health and Wellness business expo area with information from local pediatric to geriatric medical disciplines at Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Guests can enjoy free fitness classes, health checks, a teddy bear clinic for kids, a Sage Creation Station, DIY tea station, hydration and fruit stations.
