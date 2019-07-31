Native American cultural event
First Feather Gallery invites the public to a paid event Sunday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m., in the Crescendo Ballroom at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave., downtown Sarasota.
You will experience the culture, dance, music and art of the Native American people in a tribute honoring the late Navajo artist Rex A. Begaye. Grammy Award-winning Taos Pueblo flutist Robert Mirabal and Sarasota’s “The Bird Tribe” band will sharing the stage.
Tickets are $58, available at firstfeathergallery.com.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, is displaying its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka” through July 31.
VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday regularly, but it will close for maintenance in August and reopen Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.