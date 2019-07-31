Native American cultural event

First Feather Gallery invites the public to a paid event Sunday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m., in the Crescendo Ballroom at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave., downtown Sarasota.

You will experience the culture, dance, music and art of the Native American people in a tribute honoring the late Navajo artist Rex A. Begaye. Grammy Award-winning Taos Pueblo flutist Robert Mirabal and Sarasota’s “The Bird Tribe” band will sharing the stage.

Tickets are $58, available at firstfeathergallery.com.

Snook Haven exhibit

Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, is displaying its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka” through July 31.

VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday regularly, but it will close for maintenance in August and reopen Sept. 3.

