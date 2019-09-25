Haunted History Walking To
ur
A Haunted History Walking Tour will be Thursday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
Cost is $15 per person for a one-hour tour and $10 additional to learn some special things about a special building in Venice. Tours meet at the Blalock Park gazebo across from the Triangle Inn, 351 S. Nassau St. Tiffany and Ronni Fernandez will be the guides. Call to reserve as tours are limited to 20. Call 817-793-8433 or visit Facebook.com/VeniceFloridaTours or VeniceFloridaTours@yahoo.com.
Bluegrass Bash
The Heartland Bluegrass Bash will be Saturday, Sept. 28, in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, on U.S. Highway 17 seven miles north of Arcadia, Florida. Three bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Call 941-467-2051, Email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: HeartlandBluegrass.org.
Calling volunteers, painters
Habitat for Humanity SSC has begun the Brush with Kindness program at Garden Park Condominiums in Nokomis. Volunteers will be pressure-washing each building, prepping the surfaces, caulking, priming and then painting. Work is from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Contact Emily Shaw, eshaw@habitatsouthsarasota.org, 941-493-6606, ext. 500.
‘Letters from Anne’
Embracing Our Differences, with the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, the Manatee County Bar Association, the Manatee Community Foundation, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and the Boxer Diversity Initiative, brings “Letters from Anne & Martin” to the public, 7 p.m., Thursday at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.
Tickets are $20 general admission; $35 preferred seating; and $10 children and students with ID, available at ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com.
