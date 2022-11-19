SARASOTA COUNTY — The county has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association in recognition of the county’s efforts for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget presentation for the 32nd straight year.
It's also the third time it has earned both the Triple Crown Medallion and Special Performance Measure recognition, a news release states.
Sarasota County is one of 317 governments to earn the Triple Crown Medallion by achieving all three GFOA awards: the Certification Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting; the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award; and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said the county’s budget plan provides a pathway for funding projects that align with the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners' priorities and meet the community's needs.
“It’s a testament of the county’s dedication to providing outstanding customer service, fiscal responsibility, and serving as responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," Lewis said in the release.
These awards reflect the county's commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest principles of governmental budgeting through innovative programs and outstanding financial management, the release says.
"I’m honored to share this incredible achievement with a team of professionals that are truly committed to prudent financial planning and reporting,” said Office of Financial Management Director Kim Radtke.
Each year the county’s budget is presented to the public through a series of input meetings and is then adopted by the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 311 or visit SCGov.net.
