County budget award

Sarasota County commissioners and the county budget team celebrate the 32nd consecutive year the county has earned recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association.

SARASOTA COUNTY — The county has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association in recognition of the county’s efforts for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget presentation for the 32nd straight year.

It's also the third time it has earned both the Triple Crown Medallion and Special Performance Measure recognition, a news release states.


