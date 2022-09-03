SARASOTA COUNTY — Sarasota County’s utility revenue bonds, utility system revenue and refunding bonds and Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan have all retained their AA+ ratings with Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings.
The approximate $130 million utility revenue bonds and $105 million WIFIA loan will fund parts of the enhancements to the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility, including conversion to advanced wastewater treatment and capacity expansion, according to a news release.
The conversion will meet Florida Department of Environmental Protection requirements and standards by June 2025 as the facility increases its treatment capacity from 12 million gallons per day to 18 million gallons per day.
“Our dedication to improving and maintaining water quality is a direct result of the county commission’s leadership, and their ongoing commitment to protecting our natural resources,” said Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis. “The bond is expected to close in September and will help move this extremely important project forward.”
Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings reports determine the county’s perceived worthiness for investing, similar to an individual’s credit score, the release states. Higher bond ratings are typically accompanied by a lower interest rate.
To view the complete analysis of the county’s utility system revenue bond ratings, visit Fitch Ratings or S&P Global Ratings online.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 311 or visit SCGov.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.