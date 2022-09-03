SARASOTA COUNTY — Sarasota County’s utility revenue bonds, utility system revenue and refunding bonds and Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan have all retained their AA+ ratings with Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings.

The approximate $130 million utility revenue bonds and $105 million WIFIA loan will fund parts of the enhancements to the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility, including conversion to advanced wastewater treatment and capacity expansion, according to a news release.

