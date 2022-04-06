topical Cub Scouts help beautify Venice Urban Forest STAFF REPORT Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Venice Cub Scout Pack 77 helped beautify the Venice Urban Forest on Saturday. PHOTOS PROVIDED Cub Scout Pack 77 lays out pavers for benches and a sundial table at the midway point of the Venice Urban Forest on Saturday. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Venice Cub Scout Pack 77 volunteered at the Venice Urban Forest Saturday.The Scouts donated and installed a concrete sundial table and resting benches at the midway point of the forest.The group learned about leveling and compacting soil, laying pavers and reading a compass, to name just a few of the skills used at the forest.For more information about local scouting, visit bit.ly/3r0dDmf Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice High Prom Court Venice Agape plane is 'a total loss' Venice teen participating in Miss Teen Universe Venice Municipal Airport -- busy and getting busier Apps show navigating Venice from the water Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice High Prom Court Venice Agape plane is 'a total loss' Venice teen participating in Miss Teen Universe Venice Municipal Airport -- busy and getting busier Apps show navigating Venice from the water Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
