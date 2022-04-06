VENICE — The Venice Cub Scout Pack 77 volunteered at the Venice Urban Forest Saturday.

The Scouts donated and installed a concrete sundial table and resting benches at the midway point of the forest.

The group learned about leveling and compacting soil, laying pavers and reading a compass, to name just a few of the skills used at the forest.

For more information about local scouting, visit bit.ly/3r0dDmf

