Early voting dates, locations set STAFF REPORT Aug 10, 2022 14 min ago

VENICE — Early in-person voting for the Aug. 23 primary begins Saturday at six locations around the county.Voters may cast a ballot at any of the locations from Saturday through Sunday. People voting in person on Election Day must vote in their designated precinct.Early voting will be available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at:• Elections Office, Robert L. Anderson Building, Room 114, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice• Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Bldg, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota• Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port• North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota• Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota• The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, SarasotaVoters must present current and valid photo and signature identification. Options include:• Florida driver license• Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles • U.S. passport• Debit or credit card• Military ID• Student ID• Retirement center ID• Neighborhood association ID• Public assistance IDVeteran health ID issued by the U.S. • Department of Veterans Affairs• License to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to Florida Statute 790.06• Employee ID issued by any branch, department, or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipalityFor more information, call 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
