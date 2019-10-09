Dental, optical pros needed for free clinic
The fifth annual Remote Area Medical Free Clinic takes place on Oct. 12 and 13 at Manatee Technical College, Bradenton.
Dr. Richard Conard, principal organizer, said they “desperately need” dental and eye care professionals to help.
Volunteer Florida licensed dentists, oral surgeons, opticians, optometrists and ophthalmologists are encouraged to contact Lori Dengler at lorijd4@gmail.com.
Parkinson’s talk
Two Parkinson’s disease specialists will speak about Parkinson’s disease from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Event is free.
Mary Spremulli, owner and founder of Voice Aerobics, will present “Addressing Swallowing Challenges in Parkinson’s Disease.” Dr. London Butterfield, a neuropsychologist with St. Anthony’s Hospital BayCare Medical Group, will present “Tools for Enhancing Cognitive Fitness and Memory.”
Event is open to members of the Parkinson’s community, health care professionals, and the public. Advance registration is required at neurochallenge.org. Contact Chelsea Dooley at chelsea@neurochallenge.org or 941-926-6413, ext. 300.
Conversation with the Grounds Staff at The Ringling
Wednesday, Oct 23 @ 10:30 a.m. learn what it takes to keep the Ringling's 66 acres gorgeous and functional. Join the Grounds staff for an informal discussion of the work they do, including an explanation of their day-to-day tasks, highlights of their favorite parts of the job, and trade secrets of the profession. Chao Lecture Hall. Admission $5, free for museum members. for information, call 941-358-3180.
BPEW meets
The Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice meets at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, at Plantation Golf & Country Club, Hibiscus Room, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. An RSVP is needed by 5 p.m., Sunday. The public is invited to attend.
Program features Karen Helmick-Taylor, a Division I track and field/cross country coach and professor of exercise physiology/wellness. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (PayPal).
Cancel by phone at 941-493-0014 or email morinac@gmail.com by 5 p.m Sunday, or you will be charged for your reservation. Reservations required. Go to: BPWEV.org.
Venice Museum exhibit
The Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” is open. The exhibit features information and artifacts regarding various sporting activities in Venice from the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.
VMA is at 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the third Saturdays October-April, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.