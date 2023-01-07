Foundation is accepting scholarship applications By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Jan 7, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 scholarship program.The deadline to apply is March 3, with scholarship awards announced in late spring.Scholarships are available to help students of all ages to pursue higher education at accredited two- and four-year colleges, universities or technical schools.Applicants must reside in Sarasota County, Charlotte County or Boca Grande and plan to attend a qualifying post-secondary institution during the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarships are awarded from over 60 funds, including many established to support particular fields of study or assist students from specific schools or communities.One application allows a student to be considered for all scholarship opportunities for which they qualify.Visit GulfCoastCF.org/ scholarships to review scholarship requirements and complete an online application. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Former Venice hospital building under contract Snook Haven back open after drying out 90 years ago, KMI changed Venice dramatically Police Beat for January 4, 2023 Holiday Park has lost 25% of its homes; residents ponder future Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former Venice hospital building under contract Snook Haven back open after drying out 90 years ago, KMI changed Venice dramatically Police Beat for January 4, 2023 Holiday Park has lost 25% of its homes; residents ponder future Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
