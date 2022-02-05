VENICE — Through its Invest in Incredible initiative, Gulf Coast Community Foundation is offering a workshop on branding for nonprofit organizations.

“Building your Personal Brand” will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 23, with breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

It will cover developing a personal brand statement, strategically building the brand and taking control of it.

The session will be led by Kecia Carroll, a certified leadership consultant with extensive experience in business development, communications strategy, corporate social responsibility and more.

The cost is $35, which includes breakfast.

The workshop will take place at Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s headquarters, 601 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Reservations are required.

Invest in Incredible is Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s nonprofit capacity-building initiative, providing resources to improve board governance and operational effectiveness.

For more information or to register, visit GulfCoastcf.org/events.

