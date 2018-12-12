There will be roast turkey and all the tasty trimmings at the 27th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Donations are appreciated but not required.
The hall will be decked for the holiday, and Christmas music will fill the air. No reservations are required, and there is no standing in line as a host of cheerful volunteers will greet everyone at the door and seat them to be served restaurant-style to enjoy a memorable meal.
The menu is roast turkey and grandma’s dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls, iced tea, milk, coffee, hot tea, and pumpkin pie.
The normal cadre of about 420 volunteers headed by Grace and Dick Talada is being activated to share at least 2,000 dinners, over 1,300 of which are projected to be served in the dining room. Included in the total projected dinners are 120 home deliveries to shut-ins and others who place orders in advance, and 560 carry-out orders.
Senior Pastor Vic Willis invites everyone to “Come share God’s love with us at this very special tradition. It exemplifies the church’s mission to serve the community. We don’t want anyone to miss out on or be alone for the Christmas meal.”
A shuttle service will be available from handicapped and other abundant parking spaces. Enter through the courtyard doors for faster seating. The parking lot side doors are best for handicapped accessibility.
Only between 12-3 p.m. Christmas day and in person can carry-out orders be placed and picked up. Look for the take out sign at the far end of Fellowship Hall.
If you need transportation to and from the church, it will be provided. If you are homebound, you can have a complete dinner or dinners delivered to you. For either, calling the special number, 941-544-1608, between now and Dec. 20 is preferred for planning purposes. Still, calls to that number made before 10 a.m. on Christmas Day will be accepted.
For information only, call 941-474-5588 during office hours or visit: EnglewoodUMC.net.
