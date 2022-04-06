Golf event to benefit veteran suicide prevention STAFF REPORT Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A charity golf tournament benefiting Veterans of Foreign Wars Charity and March for the 22 will be held on Sept. 17.Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate and the William A. Garvey VFW Post #8203 partnered with Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club to host the golf tournament.The goal of the tournament and partnership is to raise awareness to the veteran suicide rate.On Sept. 17, the tournament will begin with team registration at 7 a.m. and tee off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.All participants will receive breakfast to go and an awards luncheon will follow golfing. The format for play will be a poker hand scramble. There will be prizes for the three teams with the best poker hand, longest drive, closest to the pin and a $10,000 hole in one challenge.During registration, there will be an opportunity to purchase mulligans and 50-50 raffle tickets.The deadline for sponsors to have their logo placed on marketing materials is July 1.The early bird registration will begin on July 1 and the cost is $125 per person or $500 per team.For more information, email: 1stannualgolf tournament@gmail.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice High Prom Court Venice Agape plane is 'a total loss' Venice teen participating in Miss Teen Universe Venice Municipal Airport -- busy and getting busier Apps show navigating Venice from the water Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice High Prom Court Venice Agape plane is 'a total loss' Venice teen participating in Miss Teen Universe Venice Municipal Airport -- busy and getting busier Apps show navigating Venice from the water Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
