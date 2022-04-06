VENICE — A charity golf tournament benefiting Veterans of Foreign Wars Charity and March for the 22 will be held on Sept. 17.

Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate and the William A. Garvey VFW Post #8203 partnered with Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club to host the golf tournament.

The goal of the tournament and partnership is to raise awareness to the veteran suicide rate.

On Sept. 17, the tournament will begin with team registration at 7 a.m. and tee off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.

All participants will receive breakfast to go and an awards luncheon will follow golfing.


The format for play will be a poker hand scramble. There will be prizes for the three teams with the best poker hand, longest drive, closest to the pin and a $10,000 hole in one challenge.

During registration, there will be an opportunity to purchase mulligans and 50-50 raffle tickets.

The deadline for sponsors to have their logo placed on marketing materials is July 1.

The early bird registration will begin on July 1 and the cost is $125 per person or $500 per team.

For more information, email: 1stannualgolf tournament@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments