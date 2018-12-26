Harvest Chapel of Venice is again offering yearly “grief share” meetings for those suffering from loss that has affected their heart and soul over the holidays.
So many times these special days exacerbate these emotions, and sharing with others who are also suffering is often a great help.
Sessions will be held starting Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will continue for 13 weeks.
Lola Bloss, an experienced and knowledgeable counselor in this area, has once again offered to bring special grief tactics to those in need.
She will explore the reasons and possible solutions to help people who are suffering these heartfelt life experiences.
People will learn new coping skills and how not to expect things to be the same as they once were. They will learn how to employ daily activities differently than before, and be better able to understand how things can improve and how to use these skills during this difficult time in their lives.
Confidentiality is strictly observed. You do not need to be a member of Harvest Chapel to attend. This group is open, at no charge, to everyone in the community.
For more information or to make arrangements for grief share, call Mrs. Bloss, 717-870-3738, or Pastor Jan Enloe, 941-456-5564.
Harvest Chapel’s new sanctuary is located at 225 Center Road on the corner of Cortina Boulevard, Venice.
