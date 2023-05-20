Higel Marine Park closed Tuesday morning STAFF REPORT May 20, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Higel Marine Park and Boat Ramp, 1330 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, will be closed the morning of Tuesday, May 23, for the removal of two derelict vessels. The Venice Police Department, Venice Public Works and Sea Tow are partnering to remove the boats from local waters. The park is expected to reopen by noon.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now One flown to hospital in 2-car Venice crash One dead in Sarasota shooting Interstate reopens near River Road Venice High investigating 'threatening' post Venice High goes on lockdown — again Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
