Vamo Lodge

The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation will be conducting historic walking tours of Vamo Drive, including the Vamo Lodge, in Sarasota on Nov. 6.

SARASOTA — The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization, will have walking tours in the Vamo neighborhood on Nov. 6.

Guides from the neighborhood and the nonprofit will share the history of the Vamo Lodge, which is one of the oldest buildings in Sarasota County, a press release states. The tour will also feature Mediterranean Revival homes from the 1920s.


