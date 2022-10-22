SARASOTA — The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization, will have walking tours in the Vamo neighborhood on Nov. 6.
Guides from the neighborhood and the nonprofit will share the history of the Vamo Lodge, which is one of the oldest buildings in Sarasota County, a press release states. The tour will also feature Mediterranean Revival homes from the 1920s.
"One-hour walking tours will take participants through this hidden gem off South Tamiami Trail and Vamo Park, the waterfront park where the Vamo Lodge sits," a release states.
The lodge and an adjacent 1925 Mediterranean Revival-style home were purchased by Sarasota County in 2018 to preserve the natural and historical resources on the site.
The Vamo neighborhood is an example of a planned community from the 1920s boom era, with similar architecture and setbacks. The area around the bay was originally homesteaded by farmers and fishermen, as part of an early community called Bayonne.
The Vamo Lodge predates the neighborhood that surrounds it. Primarily accessed by water, the building was built between 1895 and 1900 as a home for the family of Henry Wise Surgnier.
Over the years the lodge served as an area gathering place, hosting many neighborhood social events before returning to single-family use in 1946.
Each one-hour tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be limited to 10 participants. Cost is $15 for Vamo residents and members of the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, and $25 for all others.
