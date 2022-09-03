Holiday closures STAFF REPORT Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., and all other city buildings will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for the Labor Day holiday.All garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected on residents’ next regular pickup day. If your regular pickup day is Monday, all your items will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 8.In the event of a Utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.Most Sarasota County Government offices will also be closed Monday, Sept. 5:• Sarasota County Government offices.• The Sarasota County Area Transit administration office and downtown Sarasota transfer station customer service window. There will not be regular SCAT bus services or SCAT Plus services.The Siesta Key Breeze and Sarasota County OnDemand service will operate normal hours Sept. 5.• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities.• The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County.• Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers and the Citizens’ Convenience Center; the administration office and Re-Uz-It Shop; and the administration offices at the Central County Landfill.All trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day due to the holiday. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Tied to hospital, Elephant's Trunk thrift store closes Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Tied to hospital, Elephant's Trunk thrift store closes Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.