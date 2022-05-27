Holiday closures STAFF REPORT May 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, May 30, for the observance of the Memorial Day holiday.However, garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected on their regular schedule. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.In the event of a Utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 will once again host the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Venice at 10 a.m. May 30 at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. The public is invited; bring chairs.Many Sarasota County offices will also be closed Monday:• Sarasota County Government offices• The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County.• The Sarasota County Area Transit administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window There will not be regular SCAT bus services or SCAT Plus services.• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities.• Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, and at 250 South Jackson Road, Venice.• The administration offices at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, the Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road and the Re-Uz-It ShopCurbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and will remain on the regular pickup schedule.Since collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.The Central County Landfill and the Citizens' Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open.The Siesta Key Breeze and OnDemand services will operate normal hours. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Cops: Man killed in I-75 wreck Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Politics a key topic at School Board forum Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Cops: Man killed in I-75 wreck Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Politics a key topic at School Board forum Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
