VENICE — City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, May 30, for the observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

However, garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected on their regular schedule. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.

In the event of a Utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.

American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 will once again host the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Venice at 10 a.m. May 30 at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. The public is invited; bring chairs.

Many Sarasota County offices will also be closed Monday:

• Sarasota County Government offices

• The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County.

• The Sarasota County Area Transit administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window


There will not be regular SCAT bus services or SCAT Plus services.

• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities.

• Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, and at 250 South Jackson Road, Venice.

• The administration offices at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, the Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road and the Re-Uz-It Shop

Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and will remain on the regular pickup schedule.

Since collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.

The Central County Landfill and the Citizens' Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open.

The Siesta Key Breeze and OnDemand services will operate normal hours.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments