Venice City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for the observance of the holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 8 a.m.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of a utilities service emergency, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Most Sarasota County Government offices, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday:
Libraries and Historical Resources' branches and office.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program operations and call center.
The Sarasota County Area Transit administration office.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources' recreation centers and the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range.
Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Centers, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, and 250 South Jackson Road, Venice, and The Re-Uz-It Shop.
The administrative offices at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Bee Ridge Chemical Collection Center.
Curbside collection of trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected. Residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
SCAT bus services; SCATPlus; OnDemand by Sarasota County; the Siesta Key Breeze; the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road; and Citizens' Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will all follow their regular operating hours Monday, Jan. 17.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.