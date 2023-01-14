VENICE — Venice City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the observance of the holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 a.m.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of Utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Most Sarasota County Government offices, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will also be closed Monday:
• Libraries and Historical Resources’ branches and office.
• County transit administration office.
• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources’ recreation centers and the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range.
• The Central County Landfill administration office.
• The Chemical Collection Center and The Re-Uz-It Shop at 8750 Bee Ridge Road.
The Jackson Road Chemical Collection Center remains closed due to impacts from Hurricane Ian.
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and remain on the regular pickup schedule.
The Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Citizens’ Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, willbe operating their normal hours. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
SCAT bus services, SCATPlus, OnDemand by Sarasota County and the Siesta Key Breeze will be operating on their regular schedules.
For more information, call 311 or visit SCGov.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.