VENICE — Venice City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 24. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be picked up on Thursday customers’ next regular collection day, Monday, Nov. 28.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual Friday, Nov. 25. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.
In the event of Utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Most Sarasota County Government offices and services will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
The Siesta Key Breeze and OnDemand services will operate regular schedules.
Regular bus services will be suspended on Thanksgiving Day but will operate normally on Nov. 25.
The transit administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window will be closed Nov. 24-25.
Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed.
Libraries will resume normal operations on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Historical Resources will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.
The Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Nov. 23-25. The range will resume normal hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.
Recreation centers will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota will be closed Nov 23-25 and reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers, will be closed on Nov. 24.
There will be a one-day shift to the regular collection schedule for trash, recycling and yard waste after the holiday:
• Monday, Nov. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23 — no changes.
• Nov. 24 — no collection services.
• Nov. 25 — collection for Thursday customers.
• Nov. 26 — collection for Friday customers.
Residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Center and The Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, will also be closed on Nov. 25. The Jackson Road Chemical Collection Center remains closed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
The Citizens' Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be closed Thursday but will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
The Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be closed Thursday but will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 due to the holiday collection schedule. However, the Construction and Demolition area will close at 2 p.m. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
Sarasota County's two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian residential vegetative storm debris, at Rothenbach Park and the Jackson Road Transfer Station, will close permanently at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
Sarasota County's debris collectors will break for the holiday Nov. 22-27. Debris collection will resume Nov. 28.
The Disaster Resource Center at the Shannon Staub Public Library will be closed Nov. 24-25, and reopen 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. In addition, the DRC will be closed Sunday, Nov. 27, per regular library hours.
The DRC's new schedule will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday once it reopens on Monday, Nov. 28.
The Business Recovery Center at the Venice Community Center will be closed Nov. 24-25 for the holiday.
The Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Call Center will be closed Nov. 24-25 for the holiday and will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
For more information, call 311 or visit SCGov.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.