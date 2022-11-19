VENICE — Venice City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 24. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be picked up on Thursday customers’ next regular collection day,  Monday, Nov. 28.


