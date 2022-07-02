VENICE — Venice City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, July 4, for the observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on July 4. City residents whose normal collection day is Monday will have their items picked up on their next regular collection day, Thursday, July 7. Residents are reminded to have all materials to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of Utilities service emergencies, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.
Fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty on Monday, July 4, shortly after 9 p.m. The show will last about 30 minutes.
The South Jetty and Jetty Jack’s concessions will be closed but the fireworks display may be viewed on area beaches as well as from other locations around Venice.
Most Sarasota County Government offices will also be closed Monday, July 4, including:
• Sarasota County Government offices.
• Sarasota County libraries and historical resources’ facilities.
• The Sarasota County Area Transit administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window, as well as SCAT bus and SCAT Plus services.
• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities.
• The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County.
• Sarasota County’s chemical collection centers.
• Chemical collection center disposal, administrative office and The Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
• The administration offices at the central county landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, as well as the Central County Landfill and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis.
All trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day due to the holiday:
• Monday — no collection.
• Tuesday — collection for Monday customers.
• Wednesday — collection for Tuesday customers.
• Thursday — collection for Wednesday customers.
• Friday — collection for Thursday customers.
• Saturday — collection for Friday customers.
OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate their normal hours on Monday.
