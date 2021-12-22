VENICE — Venice City Hall will be closed Thursday, and Friday, for the observance of the Christmas holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Saturday. If this is your usual collection day, plan to have all items at the curb by 7 a.m., Dec. 29.
All other residential collections stay on their regular schedule. Commercial accounts will have their dumpsters serviced on Friday.
City Hall will also be closed, Dec. 31, for the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Jan. 1. If this is your usual collection day, plan to have all items at the curb by 7 a.m., Jan. 5.
All other residential collections stay on their regular schedule. Commercial accounts will have their dumpsters serviced on Dec. 31.
To dispose of a live Christmas tree, cut it into 4-foot pieces and place them at the curb with your weekly yard waste collection.
In the event of a Utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770.
Most Sarasota County Government offices and services, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays as follows:
• Florida Department of Health-Sarasota — closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31; and closed weekends.
• Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) — the Siesta Key Breeze and OnDemand services will operate regular schedules daily.
Regular bus services and SCAT Plus services will be suspended on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and will resume normal operations on Jan. 2.
The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
• Solid waste collections — all solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers, will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day.
There will be no changes to trash, recycling and yard waste collection Monday through Friday.
The Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 South Jackson Road, and The Re-Uz-It Shop, will also be closed Dec. 23-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
• Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; and Dec. 31, and Jan. 1.
• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources — Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Saturday, Sunday, and Jan. 1.
Recreation centers will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 31.
• The Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) Call Center, 941-861-7368, will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 31.
The call center does not operate on weekends.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
