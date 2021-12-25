Holiday fire safety tips offered STAFF REPORT Dec 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Fire Department wants to help residents have a safe holiday season by sharing safety tips and demonstrating the possible dangers of a dry tree and flammable holiday décor.Dried-out trees are a fire hazard and should not be left in the home or garage, or against the home outside. Decorations should be at least 3 feet away from heat sources.Additional fire safety tips:• Choose decorations that are flame resistant.• Use battery-operated candles.• Never use lit candles to decorate the tree. Keep children and items that may catch fire away from lit candles.• Add water to the tree stand daily if you have a live tree.• Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry.• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.• Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now A story on Brian Laundrie once again is most-read Browne, defense lead Venice to state championship Cops: 3 masked men rob Venice 7-Eleven 'Powerful' gusts of wind cause damage FHP: Venice woman killed while crossing street Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now A story on Brian Laundrie once again is most-read Browne, defense lead Venice to state championship Cops: 3 masked men rob Venice 7-Eleven 'Powerful' gusts of wind cause damage FHP: Venice woman killed while crossing street Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.