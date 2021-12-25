The Sarasota County Fire Department wants to help residents have a safe holiday season by sharing safety tips and demonstrating the possible dangers of a dry tree and flammable holiday décor.

Dried-out trees are a fire hazard and should not be left in the home or garage, or against the home outside. Decorations should be at least 3 feet away from heat sources.

Additional fire safety tips:

• Choose decorations that are flame resistant.

• Use battery-operated candles.

• Never use lit candles to decorate the tree. Keep children and items that may catch fire away from lit candles.

• Add water to the tree stand daily if you have a live tree.

• Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry.

• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

• Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

