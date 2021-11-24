VENICE — The Venice Holiday Parade returns to downtown Venice Saturday.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Park Boulevard and the south side of West Venice Avenue and proceeds on the north side of West Venice Avenue after crossing Harbor Drive.

It turns south on Nokomis Avenue to Turin Street, making its way to the Venice Community Center, where the parade ends.

Safety measures include:

• No early setup of chairs or blankets. Chairs may be set up the afternoon of the parade only.

• No food vendors.

• No throwing or handing out candy.

• Spectators will not be permitted to use the median as a viewing site.

• Masks are encouraged where social distancing is a challenge.

The parade will be live-streamed from Facebook. Visit “Live Stream: Venice Holiday Parade” or (20+) Live Stream: Venice Holiday Parade | Facebook.

For more information, call 941-488-8780 or visit: bit.ly/3CLykVO.

