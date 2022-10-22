The city of Venice has an online application for organizations, clubs and businesses interested in participating in the 2022 Venice Holiday Parade downtown, set for Saturday, Nov. 26, start time to be determined.
New as of 2022, the Venice Holiday Parade has a web page on the city website, VeniceGov.com. Also new this year, the application to participate will be submitted digitally.
The web page has other useful information, including a route map, rules and regulations and photos from past parades.
To apply, visit the Holiday Parade page and click on the application link. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 1.
Longtime residents Bob and Sue Hebert remain the main contacts for parade applicants.
Anyone submitting an application will be sent an automated email that their application was received and is under review. It will include all of the applicant’s submitted information and contact info.
Once applications have been reviewed by the Parade Committee, applicants will receive additional emails letting them know if it their entry was approved or denied, as well as what the next steps are.
Also new this year, the city will be hosting a Holiday Parade safety meeting. All parade entrants will be required to attend either in person or virtually.
The meeting is tentatively set for the week prior to the parade. Approved applicants will receive details at a later date.
Anyone experiencing technical issues or needing assistance with the online application should contact City Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Carly Roderick at 941-882-7439.
