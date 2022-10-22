The city of Venice has an online application for organizations, clubs and businesses interested in participating in the 2022 Venice Holiday Parade downtown, set for Saturday, Nov. 26, start time to be determined. 

New as of 2022, the Venice Holiday Parade has a web page on the city website, VeniceGov.com. Also new this year, the application to participate will be submitted digitally.


