VENICE — Due to bridge repairs, the KMI drawbridge will be closed to marine traffic from April 4-10.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be performing repair and rehabilitation to the KMI Bridge from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 4 through April 10.

During that time, FDOT has been authorized by the U.S. Coast Guard to maintain the drawbridge in a closed or down position so the repairs can be completed.

FDOT has contacted area marinas about the closure, and the U.S. Coast Guard will announce the temporary restriction in a Local Notice to Mariners and via a Broadcast Notice to Mariners.

