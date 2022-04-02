KMI bridge to be closed to marine traffic STAFF REPORT Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Due to bridge repairs, the KMI drawbridge will be closed to marine traffic from April 4-10.The Florida Department of Transportation will be performing repair and rehabilitation to the KMI Bridge from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 4 through April 10.During that time, FDOT has been authorized by the U.S. Coast Guard to maintain the drawbridge in a closed or down position so the repairs can be completed.FDOT has contacted area marinas about the closure, and the U.S. Coast Guard will announce the temporary restriction in a Local Notice to Mariners and via a Broadcast Notice to Mariners. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice teen participating in Miss Teen Universe Venice man dies in Sarasota crash Venice High Prom Court Venice-based Agape plane destroyed in Haiti rioting Venice man sentenced for death threats to Congress members Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen participating in Miss Teen Universe Venice man dies in Sarasota crash Venice High Prom Court Venice-based Agape plane destroyed in Haiti rioting Venice man sentenced for death threats to Congress members Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
