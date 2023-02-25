Leadership Venice Class of 2023

The Leadership Venice Class of 2023, chosen by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, will spend eight weeks learning more about the community and carrying out a civic project.

VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced the names of the people chosen for the Leadership Venice Class of 2023, a news release says.

The participants are Steve Ault, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Priscilla Boward, Gulf Coast Community Foundation; Clint Branam, Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice; Paul Cernansky, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office; Cordy Crane, city of Venice; Jeneth D’Alonzo, DMSI International; Rob Dinerman, Dinerman Leadership Solutions; Jason Edwards, Willis Smith; Allison Evanitz, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County; Frank Giddens, Venice Fire & Rescue; Brooklynn Graybill, Agape Flights; Kyle Hartley, Venice Fire & Rescue; Michelle Hazeltine, Hazeltine Nurseries; Tracy Jones, Gulf Shores Realty; Candace Kurtz, The Venice Symphony; Alison McGowan, Weber Manufacturing; Mariah Miller, Berlin Patten Ebling PLLC; Dawn Mills, YMCA of Southwest Florida; Chris Morton, The Coastal Concierge; Julie Polaszek, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare-Venice; Charmaine Tincher, Venice City Lifestyle Magazine; Olivia Turpening, Visit Sarasota County; Cassy Verlarde, YMCA of Southwest Florida; Louis White, Venice Police Department; Becky Wright, All Faiths Food Bank; Omar Zucco, Venice Gondolier.


