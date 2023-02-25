VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced the names of the people chosen for the Leadership Venice Class of 2023, a news release says.
The participants are Steve Ault, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Priscilla Boward, Gulf Coast Community Foundation; Clint Branam, Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice; Paul Cernansky, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office; Cordy Crane, city of Venice; Jeneth D’Alonzo, DMSI International; Rob Dinerman, Dinerman Leadership Solutions; Jason Edwards, Willis Smith; Allison Evanitz, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County; Frank Giddens, Venice Fire & Rescue; Brooklynn Graybill, Agape Flights; Kyle Hartley, Venice Fire & Rescue; Michelle Hazeltine, Hazeltine Nurseries; Tracy Jones, Gulf Shores Realty; Candace Kurtz, The Venice Symphony; Alison McGowan, Weber Manufacturing; Mariah Miller, Berlin Patten Ebling PLLC; Dawn Mills, YMCA of Southwest Florida; Chris Morton, The Coastal Concierge; Julie Polaszek, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare-Venice; Charmaine Tincher, Venice City Lifestyle Magazine; Olivia Turpening, Visit Sarasota County; Cassy Verlarde, YMCA of Southwest Florida; Louis White, Venice Police Department; Becky Wright, All Faiths Food Bank; Omar Zucco, Venice Gondolier.
Leadership Venice is an eight-month community immersion program in which participants visit local businesses and organizations to learn from community leaders about the successes and challenges facing the area, the release states.
The class is also responsible for completing a project that will benefit the community and leave a legacy.
Past class projects include the “Quest,” a series of scavenger hunts on the Scavify app; a transformation of the Sensory Arena at InStride Therapy; and a refurbishment at Family Promise of South Sarasota County.
To be part of the next class or for more information, contact Barbara Hines at bhines@venicechamber.com or at 941-800-1482.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.