Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd.,Venice, Florida, will host the 20th “Lessons for Life” Jan. 12 benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
Lessons for Life is a tennis event with clinics for adults and juniors, a tennis pro exhibition, lunch and a silent auction. The goal is to raise $24,000 to grant the wishes of three local children who are battling serious illnesses.
For more information, to sponsor or to participate, go to: Go.rallyup.com/lessonsforlife.
To donate to Make-A-Wish, go to: Go.rallyup.com/Checkout/New/160588.
For more information, call Charlie Sandomenico at 941-445-2275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.