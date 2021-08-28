Local resale shop to benefit homeless now open STAFF REPORT Aug 28, 2021 Aug 28, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Vincent de Paul / St. Max resale shop is now open. The shop hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.The shop is closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The resale shop is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. and Route 776, across from the Race Trac gas station.Today, Saturday, features the end-of-the-month sale with specials in all departments. The shop will be closed Saturday/Sunday/Monday for Labor Day, Sept. 4-6 and reopen Wednesday, Sept. 8.The shop now offers gift cards in any denomination.Merchandise changes daily. Proceeds from the shop directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry providing food and clothing for the homeless and less fortunate in the community Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Body found at Lido Key Beach Sarasota County Health director concerned about COVID surge Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read City events may be OK'd after safety checks What will happen on Monday? Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Body found at Lido Key Beach Sarasota County Health director concerned about COVID surge Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read City events may be OK'd after safety checks What will happen on Monday? Calendar
