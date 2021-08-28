The St. Vincent de Paul / St. Max resale shop is now open. The shop hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The shop is closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The resale shop is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. and Route 776, across from the Race Trac gas station.

Today, Saturday, features the end-of-the-month sale with specials in all departments. The shop will be closed Saturday/Sunday/Monday for Labor Day, Sept. 4-6 and reopen Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The shop now offers gift cards in any denomination.

Merchandise changes daily. Proceeds from the shop directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry providing food and clothing for the homeless and less fortunate in the community

