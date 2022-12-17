Make a Difference Day set for Jan. 21 Staff Report Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Volunteers lay sod during a previous Make a Difference Day. The next one is set for Jan. 21. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF VENICE VENICE — The ninth Make a Difference Day, a day of community service for volunteers of all ages, will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 21.The even was originally scheduled for October but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Landscaping, raking, cleaning and litter collection events are planned at over 20 city parks and beaches.Jim Foubister, with Serve Florida, is the chief organizer of the event, with assistance from Public Works staff.Volunteers are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21.Groups and teams can register with Foubister by calling 941-223-1771 or emailing jimfouby@gmail.com.Individuals can register online at ServeFl.com, TogetherWeCan.life or OneChristWonCity.com.Volunteers can also report to the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 to help.Volunteers should wear old, comfortable clothing and work shoes, and bring sunscreen. Other supplies, including drinking water and gloves, will be furnished. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Sarasota County to reopen Snook Haven restaurant Eric Robinson sued on claims of defamation Teacher of the Year award finalists announced Nokomis motorcyclist killed in Friday crash One killed in I-75 crash Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sarasota County to reopen Snook Haven restaurant Eric Robinson sued on claims of defamation Teacher of the Year award finalists announced Nokomis motorcyclist killed in Friday crash One killed in I-75 crash Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.