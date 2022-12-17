MADD

Volunteers lay sod during a previous Make a Difference Day. The next one is set for Jan. 21.

VENICE — The ninth Make a Difference Day, a day of community service for volunteers of all ages, will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The even was originally scheduled for October but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.


