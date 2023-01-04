Manasota Beach Club founders

Sydney B. Crampton and her 93-year-old mother Sydney Buffum of the Manasota Beach Club

 PHOTO PROVIDED

What can we learn from Hurricane Ian?

Sydney B. Crampton, the Manasota Beach Club owner, Steve Avdakov, principal architect and owner of Heritage Architectural Associates, and construction engineer Charles Jordan, president of New World Builders, will address “Coastal storm resiliency: MBC’s past, present and future,” Monday at noon, Jan. 9.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments