Sydney B. Crampton, the Manasota Beach Club owner, Steve Avdakov, principal architect and owner of Heritage Architectural Associates, and construction engineer Charles Jordan, president of New World Builders, will address “Coastal storm resiliency: MBC’s past, present and future,” Monday at noon, Jan. 9.
Special attention will be given to the nature and preservation of vegetation (coastal hammock) on Manasota Key and how to make buildings more resilient to storms and global warming.
There will be a “walkabout tour” following the presentation.
The program is the first in a series of 12 lectures as part of the 34th annual Monday Lecture Series at the Manasota Beach Club (MBC). Presenters include biologists, planners, historians, ecologists, and anthropologists.
Each will explore the impact of Hurricane Ian and the resiliency of residents and the environment.
MBC is a popular 20-acre resort on Manasota Key. Initially opened in the 1960s by her parents, Sydney Crampton has been with the resort for many decades.
The Buffum family has played an important role in area public service by serving on numerous boards, being dedicated to area environmental and historic preservation, and sponsoring hundreds of events. The Monday series continues that tradition.
All are welcome to join the annual “lunch and learn” series. All presentations are outside with social distancing following COVID/flu best practices.
Manasota Beach Club is located at 7660 Manasota Key Road in Englewood, and the presentations are from noon until 1:30 p.m. The cost is $35, plus taxes/gratuity for the talk and a lunch buffet. Reservations are required.
For additional information and reservations, contact Manasota Beach Club at 941-474-2614 or visit manasotabeachclub.com.
