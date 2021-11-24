VENICE — City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected in the city on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. All materials (garbage, yard waste and recyclables) will be picked up on customers’ next regular collection day, Monday, Nov. 29.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
City Hall reopens to the public Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m.
In the event of utilities service emergencies, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Most Sarasota County Government offices and services, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
The Siesta Key Breeze and OnDemand services will operate regular schedules daily.
Regular bus services will be suspended on Thanksgiving Day, but will operate normally on Friday, Nov. 26.
The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
Libraries will resume normal operations on Saturday, Nov. 27, and Historical Resources will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.
The Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Thursday, Nov. 25. The range will resume normal hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Recreation centers will be closed Thursday and Friday.
All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed for the holiday.
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will run as usual Monday, Nov. 22, Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 24.
There will be no collection Thursday, Nov. 26. All remaining collections delayed by one day due to the holiday. Because collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 South Jackson Road, and the Re-Uz-It Shop at 8750 Bee Ridge Road will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be closed Thursday but will be open Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All three centers will be open Saturday, Nov. 27.
The landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, due to the holiday collection schedule. However, the Construction and Demolition area will close at 2 p.m. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
The Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Call Center, 941-861-7368, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 and will reopen Monday, Nov. 29.
