VENICE — The South Venice Baptist Church will be celebrating Maundy Thursday with dramatic reenactments and music on April 14.

Coinciding with Holy Week leading up to Easter, the South Venice Baptist congregation will be remembering important events of Jesus Christ’s life before his death.

During the Thursday event, congregants will do reenactments of Jesus’ Last Supper and Washing of the Feet.

“It comes right out of the Bible,” said Pastor Rick Shaw.

Along with the dramatic reenactments, Shaw said there will be music to accompany it.

The church’s Maundy Thursday celebration is free and open to anyone.

It will start at 7 p.m. on April 14 at the South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road in Venice.

