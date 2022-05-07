VENICE — The city is looking to fill four vacancies on two advisory boards.

Two vacancies are on the Historic Preservation Board. One is for a full three-year term and one is a partial term due to a resignation.

The person whose term is expiring is seeking reappointment but all applications will be considered.

The board meets on the third Friday of each month at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Regular members must be city residents or owners of real property in the city. There's also one nonvoting student member.

Members must have demonstrated special interest, experience or knowledge in history, architecture or related disciplines, as well as the heritage of the city.


The draft land-development regulations call for this board to be merged with the Architectural Review Board. That will require a separate appointment within 60 days after the LDR have been adopted.

There are also two vacancies on the Code Enforcement Board, with one sitting member seeking reappointment.

The board meets the first Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. to conduct hearings related to the enforcement of the Code of Ordinances. 

Members must be city residents and whenever possible, include professions such as an architect, businessperson, engineer, general contractor, Realtor or subcontractor.

More information and an application can be found at VeniceGov.com. Or contact Administrative Coordinator Toni Cone in the City Clerk’s Office at tcone@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7396.

