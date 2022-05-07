Multiple vacancies on two city boards STAFF REPORT May 7, 2022 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The city is looking to fill four vacancies on two advisory boards.Two vacancies are on the Historic Preservation Board. One is for a full three-year term and one is a partial term due to a resignation.The person whose term is expiring is seeking reappointment but all applications will be considered.The board meets on the third Friday of each month at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.Regular members must be city residents or owners of real property in the city. There's also one nonvoting student member.Members must have demonstrated special interest, experience or knowledge in history, architecture or related disciplines, as well as the heritage of the city. The draft land-development regulations call for this board to be merged with the Architectural Review Board. That will require a separate appointment within 60 days after the LDR have been adopted.There are also two vacancies on the Code Enforcement Board, with one sitting member seeking reappointment.The board meets the first Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. to conduct hearings related to the enforcement of the Code of Ordinances. Members must be city residents and whenever possible, include professions such as an architect, businessperson, engineer, general contractor, Realtor or subcontractor.More information and an application can be found at VeniceGov.com. Or contact Administrative Coordinator Toni Cone in the City Clerk’s Office at tcone@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7396. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now T.J. Carney's closed for 26 health violations Nokomis man killed after rear-ending truck stopped for traffic Economist: 4 million more Floridians are coming Blackburn Point Bridge being repaired Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now T.J. Carney's closed for 26 health violations Nokomis man killed after rear-ending truck stopped for traffic Economist: 4 million more Floridians are coming Blackburn Point Bridge being repaired Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
