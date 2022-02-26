Sarasota County is launching a new effort to bring to communities the classes, information and programs they want, when and where they want them.
The “Community Connections” series partners the resources of UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County and Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources to delivery free, monthly workshops at local libraries.
Events run through December, with topics ranging from healthy eating on a budget to wildlife education.
“We are excited about this partnership that will establish a consistent presence of Extension staff within these communities to answer questions, teach best practices and make connections,” said Lee Hayes Byron, Sarasota County Extension director. “There are so many interesting classes planned and engaging activities for adults and youth, alike.”
“UF/IFAS Extension is one of our longstanding partners, and we are delighted to expand our collaboration through this series of enriching programs,” said Renee Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources.
The series was developed with input from community members, who expressed a desire for expanded educational opportunities on specific topics of interest to them, while also providing input on the most convenient times for their families. Based on that input, Extension will offer customized classes to neighborhood libraries throughout the year.
The initial run brings events to two libraries in the north and south regions of the county: Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota; North Port Library, 13800 South Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Planned events include: “All About Your Tap Water”; “Shared Spaces: Creating Your Edible Garden”; “Creatures of the Deep”; “MyPlate on a Budget”; “EcoTalk: Bats!”; and more.
There are also events specifically geared to youth audiences, including: “Solar for Kids”; “Sarasota Wildlife: InvestiGATOR”; and others.
Families can sign up now for the classes that interest them.
Extension and Libraries will continue to offer a range of programming at other libraries. Find all Extension events at ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com, and Libraries events at scgovlibrary.library market.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.